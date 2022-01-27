ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

