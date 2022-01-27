Independent Bank Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

