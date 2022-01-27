Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

