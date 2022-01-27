Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.35 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.81. 17,086,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,056,284. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

