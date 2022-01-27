Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

