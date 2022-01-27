Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 5,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,298. The stock has a market cap of $664.22 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Inogen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inogen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

