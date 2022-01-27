Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$60,528.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,808,018.24.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.11. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

