Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,205 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $17,098.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 71,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.89.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.