Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,205 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $17,098.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 71,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

