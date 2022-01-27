Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $13,676.25 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 1,563 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $13,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.