Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

