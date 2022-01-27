Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Sells 24,713 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

