Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 33.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

