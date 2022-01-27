Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SIG opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,237,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

