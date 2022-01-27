Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SIG opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,237,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
