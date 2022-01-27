Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $198.03 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

