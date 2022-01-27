Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $54.49 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,180 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $54,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,202. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

