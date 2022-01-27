Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $85.75 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 2.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $85,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

CM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,252. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

