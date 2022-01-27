Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378,688 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 424,990 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Kinross Gold worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 812,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

