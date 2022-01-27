Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 3,534.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 4,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

