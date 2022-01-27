Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ INTEU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

