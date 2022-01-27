Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. 3,985,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. Intel has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $5,596,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

