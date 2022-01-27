Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

