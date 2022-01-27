Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.41.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 862,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.