Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Equitable Holdings Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $191,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,131,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

