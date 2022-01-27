Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Whitbread (WTB)

Whitbread (LON: WTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/17/2022 – Whitbread had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($48.57) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,770 ($50.86) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/30/2021 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on the stock.

LON WTB traded down GBX 42 ($0.57) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,997 ($40.43). 459,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,986.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.04). The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -21.29.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.64), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,234.32).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

