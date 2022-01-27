Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

1/13/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.80 to C$12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.50.

1/10/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

12/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.60.

12/6/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

