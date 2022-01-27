Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

ISBC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 139,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.