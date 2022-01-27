Investors Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

