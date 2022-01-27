Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of PING opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

