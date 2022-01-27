Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $522.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.80 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

INVH traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 3,983,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

