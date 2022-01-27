iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,567,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.