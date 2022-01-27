iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.06

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 109278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

