iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.06

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 109278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
