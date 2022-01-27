iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.63 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.