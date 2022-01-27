iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BATS IGV opened at $329.32 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.78.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

