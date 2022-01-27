iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.32. 32,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.