iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.70. 298,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,833. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

