iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,564 shares.The stock last traded at $149.06 and had previously closed at $152.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

