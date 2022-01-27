iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,353,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.59. 121,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,591. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

