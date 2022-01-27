iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 214,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 37,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,591. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

