iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 111,087 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

