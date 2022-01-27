iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 284.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 222,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,256. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

