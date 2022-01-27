iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce sales of $101.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.73 million to $102.60 million. iStar reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $515.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iStar by 43.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 95.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth about $37,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 505,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. iStar has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

