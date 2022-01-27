ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,242,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,418 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $192,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.