IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.