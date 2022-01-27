IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.03. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 258,474 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.66.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

