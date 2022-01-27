Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

