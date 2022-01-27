Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HCM stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

