Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.22. 140,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,455. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $450.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.10.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

