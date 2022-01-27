Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.10.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.38 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $443.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

