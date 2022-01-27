Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,883 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.