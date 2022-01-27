Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases Shares of 1,200 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.